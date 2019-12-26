Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees in an effort to promote coastal restoration and help protect the state’s coastline.

Below are sites across several parishes you can drop off or place your tree for recycling.

ORLEANS PARISH

Placing trees at the location of your regular garbage collection, before 5 a.m., on your regularly scheduled second collection day that occurs between Jan. 9-11, 2020, for properties serviced by Richard's Disposal and Metro Service Group. Properties in the French Quarter or DDD, serviced by Empire Services, should place their trees at the location of their regular garbage collection, before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.



Only natural, unflocked trees that are free of all stands and trimming (all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed by the citizens) can be recycled. Flocked, artificial trees, trees in bags or trees with trimming that has not been removed will be collected with garbage and transported to the landfill. Trees are not to be placed on the neutral grounds, as this delays the collection process.



The City’s Department of Sanitation — along with its solid waste contractors Metro Service Group, Richard’s Disposal and Empire Services; the City’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability; and the Louisiana National Guard — are working together to collect, sort and bundle the trees. They will then be placed in selected coastal zones.



This project is funded by the City’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability. In 2019, more than 6,000 Christmas trees were collected in Orleans Parish after the holidays and airlifted by the Louisiana National Guard into the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge as part of a program to create new marsh habitat.



Residents seeking more information should call NOLA 3-1-1.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Place trees curbside on Jan. 8. Trees will be picked up Jan. 9, 10, and 11. No artificial, flocked or painted trees will be picked up. Please remove all lights, tinsel, garland, ornaments, plastic bags and tree stands. For more information: 504-736-6719.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

St. Tammany Parish Government will begin accepting Christmas trees for recycling after Christmas. Trees can be brought to the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds at 1515 North Florida Street in Covington and The Old Levee Board Property at 61134 Military Road in Slidell, during daylight hours.

Trees must be stripped of all decorations — ornaments, lights, tinsel, etc. and the stands must be removed completely to be eligible for the program. Flocked trees will not be accepted at the drop-off sites.

