Recycling a Christmas tree in the New Orleans area? Here's how

Throwing your Christmas tree out is one option, but Louisiana's recycling program is giving New Orleans area residents another way.

Throwing your Christmas tree out on the curb is one option, but Louisiana's recycling program is giving New Orleans area residents a way to do some good and get rid of their trees at the same time.

Trees on curbs will be picked up as soon as Jan. 7, then they'll be taken to nearby wetlands to fight coastal erosion.

Here are the pickup dates for areas taking part in the coastal erosion effort:

Orleans Parish

Christmas trees in the New Orleans area will be picked up for recycling between Jan. 7 and Jan. 9, the city's website said.

People should place trees at their curb before 5 a.m. on their second collection day between Jan. 7-9. People in the French Quarter or downtown with Empire Services should put their trees where their trash is usually picked up before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Jefferson Parish

Trees will be collected in unincorporated areas as well as the cities of Lafitte and Kenner.

Trees should be on their curbs on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 6, parish officials said.

Garbage trucks will pass through each area for the trees on Jan. 7, Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish residents can drop off Christmas trees for recycling through Jan. 29.

Bare trees can be brought to the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds at 1515 N. Florida St. in Covington and at 61134 Military Road in Slidell, during daylight hours, the old Levee Board property.

St. Charles Parish

Trees can be dropped off at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks beginning Dec. 26. Trees will be picked up curbside Jan. 8-10.