Red Dress Run 2020 canceled

Organizers are still encouraging people to donate to local charities in need of support, but said there's no way they can responsibly gather for the event.

NEW ORLEANS — The annual Red Dress Run, a highlight of the summer heat in New Orleans, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana.

Organizers for the run said in early June that they were optimistic the event would go on, as coronavirus cases were falling the metro area. On Thursday morning, however, they announced the 26th annual fundraising event would be pushed until next year.

"We hoped beyond hope that the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic might improve to the point where experts and local administrators would give the all clear for SOME form of Red Dress Run, but that doesn’t look to be in the cards," organizers said.

"Since there doesn’t appear to be any scenario where we could responsibly put on an event of any size, we’ve sadly decided that we’ll have to shelve the event for 2020 and save our livers for next year," they said.

Anyone who has already registered can be refunded or have their fee shifted to next year's run, organizers said.

Organizers are encouraging people to still donate to the dozens of local charities who benefit from the event, many of which they said are on the front lines of the coronavirus fight right now.

To learn more and donate, click here.

Last year, the 25th annual Red Dress Run drew thousands to the Bywater and French Quarter. Despite temperatures that felt like well over 100 degrees, the streets were full of runners, joggers and causal walkers for the fun event that raises money and awareness for local charities.



“It's a great way to meet up with people and another reason to love New Orleans,” one participant explained.



After the actual event, runners and other red-clad partiers took to Bourbon Street and other spots to continue the festivities throughout the day.

