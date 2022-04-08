Red Hot Chili Peppers added to Jazz Fest lineup

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are performing May 1, replacing the Foo Fighters.

NEW ORLEANS — One of the music industry's most well known acts is joining the Jazz Fest 2022 lineup.

Festival organizers announced today that the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the 2022 Jazz Fest lineup. They are scheduled to perform Sunday, May 1, and will serve as the headlining act that day.

The Chili Peppers previously performed at the Jazz Fest in 2016. They are replacing the Foo Fighters, who were originally scheduled to perform that day but have since withdrawn after the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters have suspended all of their live concerts indefinitely.