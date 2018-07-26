NEW ORLEANS -- Two men are being indicted for what prosecutors have called a “retribution killing” outside a Gentilly drug store earlier this year.

Officials said Gerald Barnes, 29, and Christopher Patterson, 48, shot 23-year-old Alfred Johnson IV during a shootout in April.

Investigators said Patterson believed his daughter, Johnson’s girlfriend, was assaulted during an argument the day before the shooting.

Patterson, Barnes, and a cousin set out to find Johnson, officials said. In the parking lot of the Rite Aid on Gentilly Boulevard, a gun battle broke out, authorities said.

Police think Barnes shot Johnson while in the back of a car being driven by Patterson. During the exchange, Johnson apparently shot the unamed cousin several times.

Johnson ended up crashing his car near the intersection of Gentilly and Elysian Fields Avenue. He later died at the hospital.

The bond amount for both men was set at $400,000.

