Replacing school's Confederate name to be less costly

BATON ROUGE, La. — Dumping a confederate general's name from a Louisiana high school will be less expensive once thought.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that changing the name of Lee High School to Liberty High School will cost Baton Rouge school officials about $170,000.

That's at least $80,000 less than previous estimates.

The lower estimate was announced at a Thursday night meeting. Among the costs in the new estimate: $60,000 for athletic uniforms, $17,000 for interior signs and $93,000 for exterior signs.

The name change was approved in July amid nationwide protests over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

