NEW ORLEANS -- Archbishop Gregory Aymond wrote a letter to members of a former deacon's parish Friday to alert them of the sexual abuse allegations against the clergyman.

The letter was focused towards parishioners at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, near Bayou St. John, where the alleged abuse by Deacon George Brignac began in 1979. It was posted to the archbishop's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The letter states Brignac was removed from ministry in 1988. Before that, he served as a teacher at St. Francis Cabrini School, St. John Vianney Prep, and St. Matthew the Apostle before becoming a deacon.

Wednesday, The Advocate reported the Archdiocese of New Orleans paid a 'substantial' amount to resolve rape claims made in a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

The suit alleged when the victim was 8 years old, he was abused while being an altar boy at Holy Rosary School more than 3 decades ago. The abuse reported lasted 3 years.

