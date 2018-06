BATON ROUGE -- A man is in jail after police say he left his cell phone at a home he was burglarizing, according to WBRZ-TV.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they believe Diego Carrera, 20, has burglarized at least two homes.

In the latest burglary, deputies said the homeowner who was sleeping woke up and confronted Carrera. During a struggle, Carrera allegedly dropped his cell phone and forgot it at the scene.

