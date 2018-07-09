NEW ORLEANS -- The man accused of killing his 18-month-old daughter at their Bywater home last October has been ordered to a state mental hospital, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Doctors said Mark Hambrick, 45, was under the influence of a “complex delusional system,” and that he needed treatment before he is able to stand trial, The Advocate reported.

Police said Hambrick called them the morning of the crime to tell them that God told him to stab and suffocate his 18-month-old daughter overnight in his Bywater area home.

"It's a gruesome scene. It's tragic," said New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison the morning of the stabbing. "A mother has lost a baby and has now lost a husband."

Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman ordered Hambrick to be sent to an area mental hospital for at least 90 days.

Hambrick faces the death penalty after being charged with first-degree murder in February. By Supreme Court precedent, those facing capital punishment must have a team of at least two defense attorneys and two investigators. However, the state Public Defender Board says it did not have the funds to give Hambrick a full defense team.

Click here to read more about this story on our partner's website The New Orleans Advocate.

