NEW ORLEANS – The mass shooting that left three people dead and seven others hurt may have been retaliation for a murder in Central City more than a year ago, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, an internal police memo said Jeremiah Lee, the reported intended target of the mass shooting, was a suspect in a 2016 death of 25-year-old Kareem Dowell.

Lee and two others died after two gunmen opened fire in a crowd near Louisiana and S. Claiborne avenues Saturday night. Witnesses say the gunmen stood over a wounded Lee and fired several more shots before running away.

Dowell was killed on an early afternoon in December 2016 on St. Andrew Street. Police blamed Dowell’s death on a feud between the 3NG and other allegedly violent groups in the area including the Allen Family and the Byrd Gang.

Dowell was in a wheelchair recovering from a previous shooting when he was killed, the report says. It adds that Lee was also wounded in another shooting in January 2017, less than a month after Dowell’s death.

Read the full story on the New Orleans Advocate’s website.

Anyone who knows anything about the shootings can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to criminal charges.

The New Orleans Advocate reporters Ramon Antonio Vargas and John Simerman contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL