NEW ORLEANS -- A man who worked at KIPP Believe College Prep charter school has been arrested after two students accused him of making sexual advances on them.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, 33-year-old Brandon Bolds was arrested Tuesday, June 6, for five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of attempted sexual battery.

Officials at KIPP Believe College Prep told The New Orleans Advocate Bolds began working as a data managers in January, but they fired him in April when the allegations surfaced.

One of the girls told authorities that Bolds would write out text messages specifying sexual acts he wanted to perform with her. He would allegedly erase the messages after showing them to her.

The other girl told police that Bolds would tell her that he wanted to have sex with her and tried to fondle her over her clothes before she pushed his hand away.

Bolds' attorney, Jay Daniels, said his client denies all the allegations against him.

For more, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2018 WWL