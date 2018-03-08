NEW ORLEANS -- A 25-year-old Lafayette man has made Saintsations history, becoming the first male to make the NFL cheerleading squad.

Thursday, Jesse Hernandez was given the news that he'd made it onto the team, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The Advocate reported Hernandez has taught dancers for high school teams, colleges, and a minor-league hockey team from Lafayette.

“I’ve been training for something like this my whole life,” he told The Advocate. “I just want to go out there, perform like I’ve never performed before and hope for the best.”

