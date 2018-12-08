Report: Gunfire in Baton Rouge hotel — BATON ROUGE -- Two 19-year-olds are behind bars after police say they tried to rob a woman while she was sitting in a car at a downtown hotel and casino, according to WBRZ-TV.

Reports said Darius Washington and Jyron Robinson were arrested in connection with the incident at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The woman was sitting in her car when Washington reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded she open the door. When another car in the lot approached, the woman began honking her horn and flashing her lights for attention, WBRZ-TV reported. That's when both men began running, and Washington turned around, firing a single shot at the car.

Both men were arrested in the lobby of the hotel.

