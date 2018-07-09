A supervisor at New Orleans' juvenile detention center is accused of beating two inmates, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

One of the inmates was beaten so badly that he suffered a concussion, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

The supervisor, 60-year-old Johnny Thornton, was arrested Thursday on counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, simple battery and malfeasance.

According to the Advocate, Thornton said he didn't do anything wrong on Aug. 25, adding he resorted to approved restraint techniques during the encounters with the 14 and 16-year-old inmates.

However, one of the inmates told police after he resisted Thorton's commands to return to his cell, the supervisor came up from behind him and placed the boy in an arm lock that caused his shirt to choke him. He then allegedly slammed the teen onto the ground, causing the 16-year-old to pass out.

The boy reportedly said he remembered Thornton punching him in the ribs and head, before being taken back to his cell and shoved onto a metal bed frame.

