Report: LSU student injured in shooting near campus apartments

LSU Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday night near West Chimes Street. The University is providing every available resource to support any students impacted by this incident. The only victim known at this time, an LSU student, was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was released early this morning, and no fatalities or life-threatening injuries were sustained. Police have reopened the area to the public and continue to work the case around the clock. As we uncover more details, we will provide updates, and we encourage anyone with information related to this matter to contact LSU PD.