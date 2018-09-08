NEW ORLEANS -- A man who was already the target of two shootings was found dead, shot and burned in Algiers, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Gavonte Lampkin, 20, was set to testify about the shootings Wednesday, a little more than a week after his body was found July 30.

The man reportedly accused of both shootings, 29-year-old Christopher Butler, remained out on bond Thursday while awaiting trial in two other cases; an attempted murder charge and counts of principal to attempted murder and witness intimidation from a later shooting.

Prosecutors said the second time Lampkin was targeted was intended to silence him from testifying about the first shooting, the Advocate reported.

