One man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Livingston Parish Friday morning, WBRZ reports.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Livingston Parish deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in Denham Springs. The deputies encountered an armed man and shots were fired.

The report says that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

