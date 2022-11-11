Report: Mother and teen son arrested for rolling gun battle in Kenner

The shootout between cars happened Sunday afternoon on 32nd Street, a block away from Williams Boulevard KPD says.

KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother has been arrested after she allegedly armed her teenage son with a gun and drove him around searching for another teen who allegedly threatened him with a gun earlier, which resulted in a rolling shootout near Williams Boulevard according to The Times-Picayune.

As The Times-Picayune reports, Kenner police arrested 36-year-old Terrica Griffin of Kenner and her 15-year-old son.

The shootout happened Sunday afternoon on 32nd Street, a block away from Williams Boulevard Kenner Police Spokesperson Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

"They could have easily killed a small child playing in their yard or a passing motorist," he says.

Police are still searching for the other alleged shooter involved, a 15-year-old along with his 18-year-old brother.

Cunningham says the two teens attend the same local high school together and that the shootout stemmed from a fight the two got into two weeks prior.

Cunningham says on Sunday the teen’s classmate and his brother showed up with a gun at the teen’s home. Griffin’s son saw the gun and ran inside says Cunningham.

A home security camera captured Griffin and her son armed with guns, get into a car, and then drive around the neighborhood searching for the other teens according to Cunningham.

He says they found the teens in a vehicle driving eastbound on 32nd Street and that is when the rolling shootout began.

After the shootout, Griffin called the police after breaking off the chase. Witnesses seeing the gunfight also called the police.

Griffin was arrested and booked with felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, being a principal to possession of a gun by a juvenile, and being a principal to illegal use of weapons.