METAIRIE -- A Jefferson Parish judge denied a bond reduction request for the man accused of killing his neighbor, Metairie tow-truck driver "Big Lee."

According to a report from our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, Wayne Higgins sought to have his bond reduced from $500,000 to $240,000. The requested amount is the assessed value of Higgins' brother's home, which the family attempted to post for bond.

Higgins, 78, is accused of fatally shooting Lee "Big Lee" Martin in front of their homes.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Higgins and Lee, who were neighbors, had been involved in a decade-long spat. Lopinto said that just before the shooting, Martin was watering palm trees in front of his Bonnabel Boulevard home when he sprayed Higgins’ truck with water.

Some of that water got into Higgins’ truck, Lopinto said, at which time Higgins got out and fatally shot Martin.

© 2018 WWL