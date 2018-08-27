NEW ORLEANS -- Odell Beckham Jr. is now the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rappoport.

The report says Beckham just signed a 5-year, $95 million extension with the New York Giants. That includes $65 million guaranteed.

The deal is bigger than Antonio Brown's $17 million-per-year deal and has more guarantees than Mike Evans ($55 millions).

Beckham has not played since breaking his ankle in October of 2017, though he has been practicing with his team.

Beckham played high school football at Isidore Newman in New Orleans before playing college football at LSU. He was drafted No. 12 overall by the Giants in the 2014 NFL draft. Since then, he pulled in at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons before his injury.

© 2018 WWL