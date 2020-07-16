x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

local

Report: NOPD investigating social media messages claiming to know who killed 9-year-old Devante Bryant

Another message from the same account addressing another user said "I'm sorry my brother shoot (your) sis. I am sorry."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police officers are investigating social media posts from someone who said their brother was the gunman in a triple shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy, police told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

No arrests have been reported and no suspects been named in the Monday triple shooting that killed Devante Bryant and wounded others.

A day after Bryant was killed, a New Orleans area Instagram account posted a still image of surveillance video that showed the moments shortly before the 9-year-old boy was shot and killed. The social media post pointed to the shooter, saying "That (is) my brother."

Another message from the same account addressing another user said "I'm sorry my brother shoot (your) sis. I am sorry."

A third message included the social media handle that belongs to the alleged shooter.

Police have begun investigating the authenticity of the social media posts and handles. Detectives have been taking the messages seriously, investigating who wrote them and why, a source told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

RELATED: 'Doesn't his life matter?' Activist wants outcry after 9-year-old killed

RELATED: NFL's Tyrann Mathieu paying funeral costs for 9-year-old boy killed in New Orleans

Devante was shot to death in the 2100 block of Pauger Street. A private surveillance video shared with The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate showed the killer sneaking up North Villere Street, turn on Pauger Street and fire a handgun at Devante and four others sitting on the stoop of the boy’s home.

Shot in the head, Devante died instantly, the video shows.

A 15-year-old girl and another boy about the same age were also shot but survived. The two others sprinted away without being physically wounded, and police said the gunman fled in a white Jeep.

Police found a Jeep matching that description parked outside of an Algiers apartment complex on Tuesday and were working on getting permission to search it. .

Bryant’s death comes two months after a toddler was shot to death in Algiers in a case that has led to two arrests.

Neighbors said it was a powerful reminder that street violence that has plagued the city for decades is still a problem, even as the coronavirus pandemic and protests against police brutality and racism dominate news headlines.

Tipsters can call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED: Family mourns 9-year-old killed in 7th Ward shooting

RELATED: Sources: Surviving teen victim was intended target in shooting that killed 9-year-old

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020