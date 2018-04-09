The woman accused of drunk driving and causing the crash that killed a Mississippi man on the Causeway last year pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide Tuesday, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Olivia Matte, 28, also pleaded guilty to vehicular negligent injury and careless driving in connection with the crash that killed 37-year-old James Blackmond.

The crash also hurt Blackmond's brother-in-law, who was with him on the way to a job in Port Fourchon. It was Matte's third DWI in less than a year.

