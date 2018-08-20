The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in last week’s shooting in the Central Business District that left a 34-year-old man dead, according to a report from WWL-TV’s partners The New Orleans Advocate.

19-year-old Quan Charles was booked Sunday with one count of second degree murder, jail records indicate.

It is not clear how police linked Charles to the shooting. Police have not released a motive or identified additional suspects at this time.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Gravier and O’Keefe streets around 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 14. Police say officers responded to car that crashed into a building in the area and a man, identified as 34-year-old May Francois, was found inside with at least one gunshot to the head. He later died at an area hospital.

Police said three suspects got out of the car and fled. Two of the suspects fled south down Gravier Street and one of the suspects fled into a parking garage. Police blocked off the area to search for the suspect in the garage, however he escaped through an emergency door, according to police.

Francois was a father of five and was working at his brother’s paint and body shop and his mother’s restaurant, his family told WWL-TV. They said he moved from the Miami area to the West Bank in 2013.

To read the full story from The New Orleans Advocate, click here.

