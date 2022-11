SWAT is assisting U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force.

METAIRIE, La. — The SWAT team is currently assisting U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force at a Metairie home on West Napoleon Avenue.

As Nola.com reports, a person has barricaded themselves inside the home.

The incident has closed both sides of West Napoleon Avenue in the 4800 blocks as of 11:00 am this morning says JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde. There is currently a large police presence in the area.

Stay with WWLTV for more information on this developing story.

11:39am.. West Napoleon Avenue in #Metairie in closed in both directions in the 4800 block near Harvard Ave. SWAT teams on scene of barricaded subject near the Jefferson Parish Library. — TTN New Orleans (@TotalTrafficNO) November 16, 2022