GIBSON, La. -- A 2-year-old boy died after drowning in an above-ground swimming pool Tuesday in Gibson, according to a report from The Houma Courier.

According to the report, authorities were called to the scene in the 4700 block of North Bayou Black Drive around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 4. Police say the child's parents noticed he wasn't in his bedroom and after searching the area, found him floating in the pool.

Although the case remains under investigation, the drowning appears be accidental, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. There were no obvious signs of trauma, and an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

For more, visit The Houma Courier's website.

