NEW ORLEANS — A Lusher Charter School graduate and LSU student has reportedly died after falling from his skateboard and suffering a head injury.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that 18-year-old Gilgamesh "Gil" Homan died Tuesday night, two days after being placed on life support.

Homan's father told the newspaper that a memorial honoring his son is being planned for Saturday.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Homan fractured the back of his skull when he fell off his skateboard Sunday. His father wrote on social media that doctors tried surgery to ease the pressure caused as his brain bled and swelled, but "that didn't work."

“Gil was an organ donor and is saving other lives at this very moment,” a message on his father's Facebook Page said. “There are no words, only thoughts and prayers.”

[Click here to read the full story on NOLA.com]

LSU student, Lusher grad on life support after skateboard accident has died, family says An LSU student who graduated from New Orleans' Lusher Charter School earlier this year died Tuesday night, two days after he had fallen from his skateboard and suffered a head injury, according to his father.

---

More Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.