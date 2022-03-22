x
Residents escape from early morning house fire in Houma

Firefighters say when they arrived, half the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Credit: Fire Chief Corey Henry

HOUMA, La. — Houma firefighters spent much of the morning battling a fire in the 500 block of Gouaux Avenue.

Firefighters say they got the call at 6:26 a.m.  Homeowners reportedly told 911 operators that everyone in the home was able to escape.

Firefighters say when they arrived, half the home was fully engulfed in flames.

They had to call in additional help from nearby agencies, and it eventually reached "three-alarm" status.  

No word yet has been given on the cause of the blaze.  We've also not been made aware of any injuries.

