Residents in south Jefferson Parish brace for Hurricane Laura storm surge

NEW ORLEANS — In far-south Jefferson Parish, walls of sandbags are pushing back against rising storm surge from Hurricane Laura.

A mandatory evacuation is in place, but many people chose to stay and keep an eye on their properties.

“The people that live down here in Lafitte, Lower Barataria, Crown Point: They understand that they live on the water and sometimes the water lives on them. You know? They understand what that need is going to be,” said Sheriff Joe Lopinto, who was driving around the area Wednesday afternoon.

“We expect obviously water to come up a foot or two and will probably cross the road, but should also go out pretty quickly.”

By about 3 p.m. Wednesday, yards and roadways in the area had already taken on water, making some roads difficult to pass.

While residents are used to high water, there is a bit of anxiety. People are expecting the highest storm surge to come overnight.

“We’re not going to be sleeping tonight,” said Garvin Coulon. He’s a firefighter with the Lafitte Barataria Crown Point Volunteer Fire Company, and lives in Lafitte.

He said the wall of sandbags behind the fire station has saved it during storms before, and he hopes it holds this time, too. His own home is just down the road from the fire station.

“I’ve been a nervous wreck today. I’ve been watching it since it got in the gulf, you know. Even though my house is elevated, I’m 12 foot in the air, but still you know, pick up everything from the ground, at least four foot up,” he said.

Still, there’s a lot of gratitude that the conditions in southeast Louisiana aren’t what they could have been.

Councilman Ricky Templet planned to stay in the Lafitte area late into the evening.

“You’re not going to find anybody here in southeast Louisiana that doesn’t feel pretty lucky right now,” said Councilman Templet. “Their hearts are broken for the rest of our Louisiana citizens, but they’re praising the almighty and thanking God that we have dodged a big bullet here.”

Thursday morning, about 40 people from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will be heading west to assist other parishes with search and rescue, and other resources.

