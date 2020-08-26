Residents in south Lafourche Parish evacuate ahead of forecast storm surge

"We had to come in from the storm, from fishing, and move the boats up the bayou, north of the flood gates," a fisherman said.

NEW ORLEANS — Although Hurrican Laura’s forecast takes it westward, people who live in parts of Lafourche Parish are still forecasted to see a storm surge up to 6 feet high.

Just north of the floodgate on Highway 1 in southern Lafourche Parish, the roadway was closed off by floodwaters Wednesday. That area is expected to get from 3 to 6 feet of storm surge, and that’s why everyone who lives south of that area has been told to leave

As the wind picked up a few yards away from the flooded parts of Highway 1, a local fisherman tightening down his boat said he was 100 miles offshore two days before. The fisherman, Sean Heverin, told WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley that Hurricane Laura is why he and others had to come to shore.

"We had to come in from the storm, from fishing, and move the boats up the bayou, north of the flood gates," Heverin said.

Earlier, Trooper Jesse LaGrange with the Louisiana State Police said they had no issues with evacuating people in the area.

"There have been a few people who are down there for work that are still coming out very slowly,” LaGrange said. “Once they get their preparations down there, we do expect for them to come up."

While most of the northern area of the parish remained above water, further south, folks haven’t been as lucky. Photos show Gail’s Bait shop with floodwaters reaching several feet high, but LaGrange said it’s nothing the parish can’t handle.

“The water is still being held by those levees,” LaGrange said. “We are hopeful that they are going to stay there."

At the fishing dock, Heverin spent some of Wednesday drying off, so he can wait out the storm.

“We got an apartment we rent in town, so we are just killing time and hanging out," he said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.