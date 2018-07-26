NEW ORLEANS - Neighbors who live along Ray Avenue and Dwyer Blvd. say they fought hard to make this walkway a reality, only to wake up one morning and notice several trees missing from their foundation. Now, they're trying to get to the bottom of who is responsible for the robbery.

The landscape, the sidewalk, the shading. It's what neighbors in New Orleans envisioned after the Army Corps of Engineers made improvements to the Dwyer Subbasin Drainage System. It's a sight Benjamin Diggins, President of the Melia Neighbor Subdivision Association said his wife, Cheryl dreamed about.

"The reason why it's personal is because the walkway is the brain child of my deceased wife who passed back in 2012. It was her effort that's why everybody agreed that we would call it "Cheryl's Walking Path" in honor of her."

When Diggins recently walked the path one morning and noticed five trees missing from their spot, he couldn't help but take it personally.

"That's like dishonoring something that she really put her heart and soul into," Diggins said.

Linda Williams with the Rosedale Subdivision says this is the second time a thief or thieves have uprooted trees along this route. The first theft, Williams and Diggins tell us happened about four months ago.

"We got trees to absorb water. So, in case the storm comes back here on us, it would be able to absorb some of the water for us. To keep us from being flooded," Williams said.

The Army Corps of Engineers spent several years tearing up the neutral ground, installing a drainage pipe and building a walkway for residents, totaling about $91.7 million in construction.

Council member Cyndi Nguyen says she got a call from the Army Corps of Engineers this week about the theft.

"For Distrcit E to benefit from Federal Funding is amazing. And if people are stealing from the federal government, it's a very serious problem," Council member Nguyen said.

Why would anyone take the time out to snatch up trees? Windy Beck with Charvet's Garden Center in Metairie says there could be a number of reasons.

"Values of trees are going up. They're becoming more and more expensive. In our area, in the middle of the summer, trees provide a very valuable shade for homes and help us cool our houses," Beck said.

Whether it's for shade or for selling, these neighbors have a message for those responsible.

"Timber Thief! And I hate to say it like this, I pray in my heart that you might not have them that long. That's how I feel," Williams said.

Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL