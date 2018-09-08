GENTILLY, La. - There are more questions than answers after some witnessed officers shoot at three German Shepherds in a Gentilly neighborhood.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Touro Ave. The dogs, according to police, belonged to somebody. People who spoke on and off camera who saw these dogs tell Eyewitness News they didn't believe the dogs were hostile.

Wednesday night the crime tape was cleared and police cars are gone. However, people are still talking about why officers shot at two dogs, killing one of them.

"First it was 4, pow, pow, pow, pow," described one woman. "We came out on my back balcony and I said it's from over there and then we heard three more shots."

One man we spoke with who didn't want to be identified said the situation was all unexpected.

"Yeah, I saw the whole thing," he said. "I looked out the window and I saw three police officers by an abandoned house and three German Shepherds were coming from the alleyway, basically the driveway, and they opened fire on them. They shot at least 5-6 times."

In scanner traffic, officers can be heard talking about the situation.

"They're running around, we can't really stop them, we might just have to put them down," said an officer over the scanner.

"Okay, hold on what are the dogs doing?" replied another officer.

New Orleans Police say around 7 a.m., they responded to a call reporting three German Shepherds chasing kids. After calling LASPCA, the officers tried moving the dogs to an empty lot, when at one point they say two of the dogs charged.

"They were in back of a house right? And they were roaming around so, and they were chasing some kids so, when they saw us they started charging the three of us so we shot 'em," said an officer over the scanner.

"Are any of the dogs hit?" replied another.

"We came out and saw the police had it blocked off," a neighbor said.

Both dogs were shot, one died. It's an incident some can't help but question.

"They didn't look aggressive, they didn't look really that old, maybe 1-2 years old," said the neighbor.

Even though police say their officers made the right call, others feel different actions should've been taken.

"I don't think police had to do that at all, they took the wrong route," said the man. "You don't have to kill a dog."

NOPD said their officers did act appropriately to the situation, however an investigation into the matter is still pending and the owner of the dogs could possibly be charged.

A statement from NOPD states:

"In any risk of serious injury, especially involving children, officers are sometimes called upon to make split-second decisions. In this particular instance, the officer's primary concern was for the safety of the children being chased. Our officers are trained in the event they are approached by a potentially aggressive animal and if the officer feels threatened and he/she can reasonably say they are in imminent danger of being attacked, NOPD policy gives officers the authority to use their firearms to stop the attack and prevent injury to themselves or others in the immediate area. Upon initial review and given the circumstances, officers involved in this incident appear to have acted appropriately. The investigation is still ongoing and the possibility of charges against the owner are pending. Also, in May 2017, a "Daily Training Bulletin" required all officers to go online with the ASPCA to complete a course titled "Officer Safety Dog Bite Prevention)." -New Orleans Police Department

