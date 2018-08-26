A few dozen New Orleans residents marched through the Lower 9th Ward for the 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina march.

Geneva Seals remembers what she went through when the levees broke.

“You are looking at someone who was on the roof for five days, so it was bad, me and my 17 family members,” Seals said.

Seals and her family members were rescued; however others were not so fortunate. On Sunday, several people remembered friends, grandparents and parents who lost their lives in the storm.

“One of our main goals actually is just to make August 29th a state and local holiday because I don't think folks should have to take off, take their kids out of school, to remember this,” one of the organizers said.

Organizers are also calling for racial and economic justice. In the face of the disaster, many poor people and people of color say they were left out and some still feel this way nearly 13 years later.

“We just think folks should have a chance, who been here, are from here, to have a reasonable stake in their communities.”

Organizers are also saying “never again” and calling on local, state, federal and world leaders to provide real action on climate change.

Seals agrees that change in needed and these days she is trying her best to stay optimistic.

“I just hope the future be a future for us down here and I am quite sure it could be done but it's going to be awhile, even though it's 13 years now, it's going to still be awhile,” she said.

