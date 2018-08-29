You may often see the pictures and hear about the destruction after Hurricane Katrina, but what did folks end up saving?

"Most people aren't aware that Metairie had that kind of flooding, but we did," Tina Montet said.

Eyewitness News asked one survivor, Tina Montet who lived in Old Metairie at the time, what she still has in her new home in Metairie today?

"These are some of the things I salvaged from Katrina which would just be my pots," Montet said.

"Every time you cook do you think about that time? WWL-TV asked.

"I do, I think about that time a lot, especially in August," she replied.

Montet also spent hours cleaning and restoring furniture that perhaps someday could be passed on.

"So, this piece of furniture was disgusting and was saved," Montet described of a hall tree.

Over in Lakeview, Stephen Klein's neighborhood saw water rise above rooftops.

"The first day, I was able to get into the house, there was a big window right here I didn't even have to open the door, I just walked through the window," he described of where his old house once stood.

The first thing he searched for was his grandfather's Purple Heart from World War I.

"It wasn't here, so I started shoveling things and moving things away," Klein said.

It took several days, but he found it.

"Every time I see that Purple Heart, it's definitely special it's almost surreal," he said.

He's since rebuilt and replaced everything like many of his neighbors, but one of the few personal possessions he hung onto, was a decorative gargoyle. He bought it in England, and sadly it was part of a great collection lost to the storm.

"So every time I look at him, I can't help but think of what happened and what he's been through," he said.

Rebuilding and clean-up still continues around New Orleans and that's why Omar Casimire with the Katrina National Memorial Foundation gets worried.

"If we don't learn from history we repeat history," Casimire said.

He hopes those with Katrina artifacts will preserve what they can before they're lost forever.

"This enables those young people that's to come up behind us to know the importance of saving their family's stories," Casimire said.

Jacqueline Quynh can be reached at jquynh@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL