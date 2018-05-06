NEW ORLEANS - Since last year's flooding, city crews have been busy cleaning out catch basins across the city. However, some residents in one New Orleans neighborhood say a roundabout near their homes has been neglected.

Residents are excited about the recent upgrade to the Lake Terrace Park roundabout.

"It's gorgeous," said Patti Wollerman. "They got the fountain up and running, yay!"

Look closer though and you'll see why eyebrows are being raised.

"Anything to be fixed to prevent flooding is a number one priority specifically in this city and this neighborhood," said Jonathan Buring.

While neighbors clean the catch basins near their property, several around the circle are blocked with leaves, dirt and trash.

"Well for the most part I think all the neighborhood, you know residents are picking it up very nicely," said Wollerman. "Unfortunately the ones that aren't in front of somebody's house are getting neglected."

People tell Eyewitness News that the area isn't necessarily prone to flooding, however, with the problems the Sewerage and Water Board have been dealing with as well as with the start of hurricane season here, there are some concerns.

"This is when our rainy season is so it's definitely an issue," said Wollerman. "It's something that needs to be addressed."

Wollerman says it's frustrating to see the condition of these drains and wants the city to action.

"We don't want to have any of this flood out," she said. "We'd like to see them cleaned out on a frequent basis because I think the individual resident is doing a pretty good job."

A statement from the city reads:

"The City's Department of Public Works' (DPW) maintenance department is responsible for cleaning and clearing catch basins of debris. There are 68,092 catch basins across the City. Each year, the City budgets resources to clean approximately 5,000 catch basins.

Since the flooding in August 2017, approximately 25,000 catch basins and more than 18.5 miles of drain lines have been cleaned through the emergency catch basin repair program (which began in September 2017 ended in January 2018) and ongoing DPW maintenance.

It is equally important for residents to keep catch basins clear of trash and debris to prevent further issues. To help improve drainage conditions in their neighborhood, residents can adopt a catch basin using the Adopt-A-Catch Basin website: https://catchbasin.nola.gov/.

Residents may also call 311 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to report a clogged catch basin."

With rain in the forecast, some hope something is done and soon.

"We hope the city protects us by cleaning these areas and fixing the pumps so we don't have an issue," said Buring.

