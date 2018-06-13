Restaurant owners across New Orleans are reporting a staffing shortage and say they can't fill all the open positions within the service industry.

Brennan's General Manager Christian Pendleton blames what he calls an over-saturation of places to eat in New Orleans.

"The population of New Orleans has not returned to pre-Katrina levels, the quantity of restaurants is almost double pre-Katrina,” Pendleton said.

Chelsea Brauwn worked in the New Orleans restaurant industry for almost a decade. While she never worked at Brennan's, she thinks there's another factor driving people from the service industry.

"It's a whole lot of pressure and not a lot of pay,” Brauwn said. “Most people in the industry have more than one job. You're working seven days a week and you don't get a break."

Pendleton disagrees.

"My waiters average $50,000 a year,” Pendleton said. “That is a good living in a lot of cities, that's a very good living here in New Orleans. So this we don't pay that's not true, we pay, we happily pay."

Pendleton also noted Dickie Brennan’s Restaurant Group employees receive health care, free gym memberships and a 401K. That includes the restaurant staff and servers. Brauwn said she never experienced anything like that in her 10 years working at restaurants in New Orleans and many of her former coworkers don’t experience anything like that now.

“I know servers who come home with 20 bucks and what do you do about it?” Brauwn challenged. “You have to go work another job."

So those at the top say money isn't the issue and those on the ground floor say being overworked and underpaid drove them from the business in the first place. Whatever the reason is, one thing is clear - restaurants in the city say they're left searching for staff to fill open positions.

