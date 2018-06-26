A cellphone video of police asking a group of African-American customers to leave the parking lot of the Chili's restaurant in Abbeville, Louisiana, Saturday night went viral on social media.

On the video, one man is overheard telling police, "My homeboy in there just came outside and told me, ‘Oh, they think you all are trying to intimidate somebody or something,’ and I say, ‘For what? Because we're black and we're talking?’"

A short time later police told the man and his party, "This is what's going to happen. You are all going to get off the property because the manager doesn't want you here. That's all there is to it."

This follows other high profile ejections, including one involving White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was recently asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

We asked Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino to explain what restaurants can and cannot do when it comes to excluding customers.

"As a general matter restaurants, other places of public accommodation can choose who can and cannot come into their facilities," Ciolino said. "All of those traditional no shirt, no shoes, no service type signs are perfectly lawful."

But, Ciolino warned, exclusion policies cannot be enforced selectively against people in protected classes.

"For example, a restaurant could not choose to refuse service to people of certain races, religions, couldn't refuse service on the basis of age, disability or national origin," Ciolino said.

Tommy Cvitanovich, who owns Drago's Seafood Restaurant, said the only reason his customers are asked to leave is if they're being disruptive in the dining room.

"We've warned you, we've asked you to calm down, we've asked you to be a little bit quiet, we asked you not to curse, we asked you not to bother other customers, now, it's time to go," Cvitanovich said.

Civitanovich added that one thing restaurants should not do is ask patrons to leave because of their political views.

"Everybody who walks through the door has a political opinion," Cvitanovich said. "Not all of them are like mine. Mine are not like all of my customers. But, I respect everybody's opinion when they come in."

Chili's released a statement about the incident in Abbeville saying the restaurant chain does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

"When walking into our restaurants each day, we believe our ChiliHeads have one job and that's to make every guest feel special while dining with us. We know and regret that the experience for some of our Chili's Abbeville guests on Saturday, June 23 did not reflect this."

"We have reached out to the Abbeville guests for whom we have contact information and offered to sit down and discuss their experiences. While they have declined at this time, our doors are always open."

