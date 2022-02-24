Coast Guard helicopter rescues 9 workers during oil rig fire at Sabine Pass shipyard

All of the workers returned home to their families unharmed. One worker said he is grateful to God to be alive.

SABINE PASS, Texas — Nine workers are thankful to be alive Thursday after being plucked from the top of a burning oil rig by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in Sabine Pass, Texas.

The Coast Guard confirmed they had rescued nine people in total from the rig.

Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says at 12:35 p.m., a driver saw smoke and called 911.

"The quick response and the coast guard being able to come over and do the aerial rescues that made all the difference in the world," Holmes said.

A US coast guard helicopter rescued workers and rushed them to safety off the rig so that paramedics could check them out.

All nine of the workers got back home to their families unharmed. One worker said he is grateful to God to be alive.

Crews at the scene were told the rig was in the process of being scrapped.

"The fire is still going although it's not as hot as it was earlier," Holmes said.

It's still unclear what sparked the massive flames and explosions. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters waiting for the fire to burn itself out.

The company will have to lower the platform for it to be fully inspective, according to Holmes.

5 of the 9 workers rescued from a burning rig in Sabine Pass. A Coast Guard chopper rescued them one by one. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mYfs86pT5V — Cristiana Ramos 🇸🇻🇲🇽 (@Cristianaramosv) February 24, 2022

"So the next process is that they're going to have to get up there and make sure the fire is out and that's going to have to be done by lowering this platform," Holmes said.



The on-site manager told officials there are no flammable liquids to ignite the fire again, but until Port Arthur Fire Department can confirm that they will be monitoring it.

According to Port City Partners Marine Yard where the fire occurred, they lease the property to PH Steel. 12News has reached out to PH Steel for comment.

The workers who were rescued were only about 100 feet from the fire according to Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie who had briefed on the situation.

Port Arthur police notified the fire department, Port Arthur Office of Emergency Management, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation and Marine Unit, Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management and the General Land Office, all of whom responded to the fire.

The Jefferson County Marine Unit is housed in Sabine Pass and was one of the first to get there. They did an aerial assessment and relayed this to the coast guard.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine, as well as the helicopter, was on the scene according to the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.