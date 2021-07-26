River parishes to get protection from flooding after work begins on project first pitched in 1965

The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection Project will protect St. Charles, St. John and St. James

RESERVE, La. — It was after Hurricane Betsy in 1965 when officials first sought to protect the river parishes from inundation by Lake Pontchartrain during storms.

It was Monday when that finally happened.

Local, state and federal lawmakers broke ground on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection Project.

The 18.5-mile flood-protection system will stretch from the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles to the Mississippi River levee in St. James.

It will protect about 60,000 people and parts of I-10 and cost $760 million. The federal government is covering 65 percent of the project, while the state is covering the remaining 35 percent.

“This is about a third of the Corps’ entire national budget we have committed to one project, all the money up front,” said U.S. Rep Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge. “We were able to right a wrong, to fix an injustice that has been plaguing this area for so many decades.”

Dump trucks are already busy collecting sand for the project from the spillway. It’s a project that won’t be easy given that much of the work will be done in swampy, marshy areas.

The biggest hurdle, however, was getting it paid for, said Col. Stephen Murphy, commander of the New Orleans District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Work to build the protection system took on new urgency after Hurricane Isaac flooded almost 7,000 homes and a portino of I-10 in St. John Parish in 2012.

Congress authorized the project in 2016 and allocated money for it in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.