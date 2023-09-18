Road closure in Jefferson Parish will start on Wednesday

Jefferson Parish officials announced road closure for residents due to construction

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20., at 9 a.m., a road closure on Manely Avenue at Labarre Road will take effect in Jefferson Parish through the morning of Monday, Sept. 25.

Officials say all traffic will be closed in both directions at Labarre Road. Message boards will be in place to guide residents.

They recommend those traveling south of the railroad tracks take a detour on Airline Drive to Ridgewood Drive. Those traveling north of the railroad tracks should detour by taking Loumor Avenue to Atherton Drive.

Officials say the closure is necessary for concrete panel and curb replacement. It’s a part of the parish’s $838,900 project to widen Labarre Avenue.