JP road rage crash hits third car, kills 11-year-old, mother & a New Orleans man; a second child had life-threatening injuries: LSP

AVONDALE, La. — A road rage crash took the lives of 3 people and sent an 11-year-old to the hospital with living-threatening injuries Saturday in Avondale, a police statement said.

An SUV driven by a New Orleans man was following a pick-up truck at high speeds before slamming into the truck's passenger and veering into oncoming traffic, hitting a sedan.

The crash killed a Tennessee woman, an 11-year-old child, and the New Orleans man, sending a second 11-year-old to the hospital.

The New Orleans man, 49-year-old Paul Ferrara, was driving east on W 9 Mile Point Road near River Road when the Dodge Durango he was driving hit a Ford F-150's right side.

The Durango then turned into opposing traffic, when it was struck by a Hyundai Elantra driven by 31-year-old Tennessee woman Raish-Nia Wright, killing the woman and an 11-year-old daughter Dezerra Wright.

A second 11-year-old was in the sedan with the Wrights and was badly injured, sending them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the Louisiana State Police said investigators believe the crash was the result of road rage.

"The Elantra struck the Durango causing a substantial amount of intrusion. Despite being properly restrained, Ferrara and Wright were both pronounced deceased on the scene," the statement said. "Proper child restraint use is unknown on the part of Dezerra who was also pronounced deceased on the scene."

The person driving the pick-up truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples will be obtained from all drivers for further analysis," an LSP spokesperson said. "There is no additional information at this time."

State Troopers urge the public to drive safe and exercise patience on the roads

Drivers who see a dangerous or hazardous situation are urged to dial *LSP of *577 to report the danger to Louisiana State Police

"Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children," police said. "Properly restraining children in age and weight appropriate car seats and/or seat belt systems could save their lives."