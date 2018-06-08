BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A 20-year-old grocery stock clerk's kindness to an autistic 17-year-old has resulted in a hefty thank-you college fund and a car for the clerk.

Jordan Taylor was shelving bottled orange juice Sunday. He tells news outlets Jack Ryan Edwards looked like he wished he could do that, so Taylor asked if Edwards wanted to help.

"Jack Ryan was watching Jordan stock the coolers when Jordan asked Jack if he’d like to help. The smile on Jack’s face said all of the words that he couldn’t," Edwards' sister, Delaney Edwards said. "Jack and Jordan stocked the coolers as a team, Jordan encouring Jack Ryan as he finished each task."

Edwards' father made a video of the two working together. Delaney Edwards Alwosaibi, posted it Monday on Facebook and on Wednesday set up a GoFundMe account so Taylor could go to college. More than $114,000 in donations had poured in by Monday.

Monday morning, Neighbors Federal Credit Union surprised Jordan Taylor with a free car.

Today, we surprised Jordan Taylor with a free car after he inspired the country with his kind acts toward an autistic teen at @RousesMarkets. Here is the live video of his reaction. Thank you Jordan. We’re #HereForYou! pic.twitter.com/cf1xrfNEan — Neighbors FCU (@NeighborsFCU) August 6, 2018

Ali Rouse Royster, a managing partner for the Rouses Markets chain, says the company has offered Edwards a job. She says Edwards' family is considering it.

