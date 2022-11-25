RTA adjusts streetcar and bus service due to Bayou Classic Parade

Here is what riders need to know.

NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming to the Streetcar and bus service due to the Bayou Classic.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will be making temporary service changes beginning at 7 am on Saturday, November 26.

The temporarily adjusted service to several streetcar and bus routes is due to the Bayou Classic Parade. Riders should prepare for the following service changes:

Streetcar service

47 – Canal Streetcar – Cemeteries: Service will operate from the Cemeteries to Liberty Street.

48 – Canal Streetcar - City Park / Museum: Service will operate from the Cemeteries to Liberty Street.

49 - Loyola – Riverfront: Service will operate from the French Market to Harrah’s Casino.

12 - St. Charles: Service will operate from Howard Avenue to Willow Street.

Bus service

The following lines will also experience detours: 8, 11, 32, 51, 52, 57, 80, 84, 91, 114A, and 114B.

Service should return to normal operation on all routes two hours after the parade has ended.

For detours and more information regarding the service changes, visit norta.com or call RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.