RTA urges riders and motorists to be safe around railways in new campaign

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority reminds Streetcar passengers and motorists to be safe when around the streetcar tracks and stops.

On Monday, the RTA launched an awareness campaign to promote safety around our streetcar lines as part of Rail Safety Week which runs Sept. 18-24.

The campaign is part of a grant awarded to RTA by Operation Lifesaver, Inc., which works with rail partners across North America.

"Throughout the week, RTA will be encouraging residents and visitors to be mindful of the streetcars’ right-of-way along our five streetcar lines to prevent crashes and injury," RTA officials said in a press release.

Riders will learn more about best safety practices through messages posted on RTA buses, streetcars, and ferries.

The safety campaign encourages everyone to use extreme caution near streetcars.

This includes drivers paying attention when making left or U-turns at, or directly crossing, streetcar line tracks, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists navigating the neutral grounds.

You can also visit the Rail Safety page on the RTA’s website at norta.com.