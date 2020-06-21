'Sad and very angry;' Children, teens protest for racial equality, peace

"Unarmed black people are systemically killed by racist police officers," Elliott Gomes, 14, said. "That’s unacceptable. We can’t just sit back and let that happen.”

METAIRIE, La. — As protests against police brutality and calls for racial equality continued Saturday across the country, in New Orleans many younger demonstrators took part in an ACLU Children's March.

WWLTV's Meghan Kee spoke to children who took part in the protests about how they've been perceiving current events and what their part may be in changing the world.

Dozens of families met Saturday morning at the Longue Vue House and Gardens, and they were brought together by racial injustice and the desire to end it.

“It’s obvious that we need change in our country right now," Elliott Gomes, 14, said. "Unarmed black people are systemically killed by racist police officers, and that’s unacceptable. We can’t just sit back and let that happen.”

Children from various backgrounds, of all ages and different races gathered to march, but even the youngest amongst them realized something was wrong.

Elan Odoms Hebert, 5, seems to think our country is at odds, telling reporters she wants peace but doesn't see it.

"It makes me sad and very angry. And very unhappy," the five year old said. "I’m very upset.”

Older teens said they're nervous about growing up in a world where their skin color could be seen as a threat.

“I just feel bad, knowing that I could grow up and possibly get killed because of my skin color," 13-year-old Nia Blanchett said. "I don’t think that’s right at all.”

Alanah Odoms is the ACLU's executive director in Louisiana. The organization she runs made the march happen. Odoms said she hoped the event raises awareness about racial inequality, acting as a catalyst for change.

“We’ve been attending marches as adults. We’ve been protesting as adults. But where have our children been?" Odoms said. "We have got to provide a safe space, political and civic space for our children to have a seat at the table at this most important time in our nation’s history.”

