People who work or live in the Central Business District know how hard it can be to travel, especially on bike.

"In the peak of traffic, some people get a little hostile,” said one cyclist. “The riders are usually riding in the right lane. It's the drivers.”

Bicyclists know they have a challenge to get to their destination, which is why some like the idea of making travel safer for everyone. That is on the way in the form of a temporary project called Connect the Crescent.

The three-month project will see several painted bike lanes from Central City to the CBD to French Quarter so they’re visible to everyone.

Robert Henig Bell with Bike Easy said the time is right for the project.

“New Orleans always had a lot of people biking and walking around, we have a lot of people who don't have cars and it's always been that way people have made that work but we want to make it safer,” he said.

During the three-month period during which the painted bike lanes are on the street, people will provide feedback on how to improve travel specifically downtown New Orleans.

The goal is for the downtown area is to have better job access.

Organizers say more than 71,000 jobs are downtown and the French Quarter, almost 40 percent of total jobs in the city.

While organizers want to make travel safer with visible lanes, others have mixed feelings.

“Drivers really don't pay attention,” another cyclist said. “All they're doing is looking what's in front of them.”

Duke Carter can be reached at dcarter@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL