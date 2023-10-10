St. Tammany Parish investigates mysterious substance floating in Slidell waterway

President Cooper says at this time, natural gas, sewer lift stations, and main water line breaks have been eliminated as possible sources.

SLIDELL, La. — A mysterious substance floating in the waterway in Slidell has St. Tammany officials investigating what it is and where it came from.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper the unknown substance is isolated to the waterway between Moonraker Drive and Clipper Drive.

At this time, natural gas, sewer lift stations, and main water line breaks have been eliminated as possible sources, President Cooper says.

Other possible natural causes are being investigated. Parish officials are working with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to test the water and make determinations. The area will continue to be closely monitored.

"We have been informed that this substance is not dangerous to people. I greatly appreciate all first responders and other agencies who have helped in this process," President Cooper said.