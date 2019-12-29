NEW ORLEANS — Outside of their dominating win over the Carolina Panthers, the biggest news for the day for the New Orleans Saints is that they can't be the NFC's No. 1 seed.

They went into the game Sunday with a chance to get the No. 1 seed, but they can no longer attain that because Green Bay beat the Lions.

The Lions blew it for the Saints, losing to the Packers 20–23, so, to get a first-round bye, the Saints and their fans should be rooting for the Seattle Seahawks to knock off the 49ers Sunday night.

That would move the Saints into the No. 2 seed, and Green Bay would be the No. 1 seed. If the Seahawks don't beat San Francisco then the 49ers would be the No. 1 seed and Green Bay would be No. 2.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Saints are the No. 3 seed, so those were the possible paths for the Saints going forward.

As far as the Saints win over the Carolina Panthers goes, it was like the LSU Oklahoma game Saturday. It was almost like the 2018 Saints and Bengals game.

Alvin Kamara picked up where he left off last game against Tennessee, scoring the first two touchdowns for the Saints. That's a good sign, to see him back in rhythm and looking like a healthier version of himself.

A.J. Klein then had the pick-six for a touchdown to make it 21– nothing, and it was just a landslide from there on out.

Drew Brees and the rest of the Saints offense clicked on all cylinders. Jared Cook was still such a big piece of this offense that is continuing to evolve as the season has gone along. Drew Brees has been helping in the lineup as well, making the rapport even better.

The Saints defense is playing as well as they have all season. They need to get guys healthy, like Vonn Bell and Eli Apple, to be able to add them back into their defensive rotations, So, that's why the first-round bye would be really helpful.

If Seattle can knock off the 49ers Sunday night, the Saints get a first-round bye, but if that doesn't happen, the Saints will be the No. 3 seed.

To be the No. 2 seed in the NFC side, the Saints need Seattle to beat the 49ers.

