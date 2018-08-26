It wasn’t the ending Saints fans hoped for last season, but this season is a chance for redemption.

Fans hope the Saints will write an even better ending.

Sean Apetrei has won several fantasy football leagues.

"Going into the season, the Saints have two-home games against the Browns and Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are playing their back-up quarterback, so we should look good,” Apetrei said.

The third game will be against the Falcons in Atlanta. Lauren Whitlow is a big time Dome Patrol fan and she predicts the game may be a tough one.

"I'm sure the Falcons will bring some tough opposition, but the Saints will try all that they can,” Whitlow predicts.

On October 28th, the Saints will face the Vikings for the first time since last season’s heartbreaking playoff loss.

"Vikings we know what happened in the playoffs last season, it wasn't fun. But we had our chance. They got Kirk Cousins it's not going to be easy, but I think that we have the team,” Apetrei said.

The Saints will also battle the Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in November.

"Obviously they're going to be coming off of that high from winning the Super Bowl so if we do win against them, it'll be a big win for us,” Whitlow said.

