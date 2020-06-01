NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans packed the Superdome Sunday afternoon but left understandably disappointed after the heartbreaking end to the season.

"It wasn't what it should have been," a fan said.

"We are very upset, but we love Drew — but we are very upset," another fan said.

With 13 wins this season, most fans still agree it was a good run.

"It was a great season. The Saints had an amazing season. Can't ask for anything more," a fan said.

"13 wins is still a pretty good season," a fan said, exiting the dome.

Many were already looking ahead to Carnival season, which begins Monday.

"It's Mardi Gras time. We lost. We're sad. I'm sorry. They cheated us, but its Mardi Gras time," a Saints fan said.

They're also looking ahead to next season.

"Take that ball back next year," a fan said.

The LSU Tigers will play in the Superdome in just over a week and football fans in Louisiana are expecting a better outcome.

"We're going to win the National Championship," a Saints and LSU fan said.

They'll be rooting on the Tigers, all while hoping the Saints will come back next year.

"Who Dat!" several fans screamed exiting the dome.

RELATED: Saints stopping and scoring power absent against Vikings, Brees could go elsewhere next season

RELATED: Saints players tweet about game, defend one another

RELATED: Another slow start, another painful finish

RELATED: What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to Minnesota

RELATED: Saints suffer another painful playoff loss - 26-20 OT to Vikings

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.