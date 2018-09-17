The headlines about the Browns-Saints game are not only about those missed kicks for the Browns.

They are about the gesture some Saints players made after those missed points gave them a win.

It is the post game 'contact' that happened on the sidelines, that has sports writers and social media alike 'talking.' When Zane Gonzalez, the young Cleveland Browns kicker missed his fourth kick of the game, allowing a Saints win, both Saints kickers Wil Lutz and Thomas Morstead ran over to him.

Forecast: Saints not as bad as they've looked

"It's honestly, really wasn't meant to be any sort of spectacle. It was just having a little bit of empathy for him and just wanted to encourage him," said Morstead.

As Gonzalez hung his head, Morstead told him to keep his head up. Lutz also tweeted that he hopes Gonzalez has an amazing career and that he never pulls for anyone to fail because he knows he fails too. He talked about his miss, after the game.

"You know, you sit there and you try to get over a kick, but when you, I just, handling a miss this early in the season is not easy," said Lutz.

Gonzalez took hits from the disappointed, even basketball star LeBron James, but Saints fans like Sally-Ann Roberts touted the sportsmanship. compassion and teachable moment. Nancy Smith said Lutz and Morstead are her two favorites and that the city feels sorry for Gonzalez. A local high school football coach said Lutz and Morstead are much more than football players and he has great respect for them.

Morstead says kickers around the league are like a fraternity. They know each other from summer kicking camps. Morstead said the guy who was ranked the number one kicker in college just a couple of years ago, was playing with a groin injury. He could even tell in warm up.

"Not the casual fan probably wouldn't know that, but we're watching him kick and you could tell he was not comfortable and not himself," said Morstead.

Morstead says he is happy with the win but hopes Gonzalez gets another shot.

In post game interviews, Gonzalez says he was upset and said the loss was on him 100 percent and that he can't blame anyone else.

© 2018 WWL